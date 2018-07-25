Highlands Park beat others for Botswana Cosafa star

Highlands Park management have revealed how they were “lucky” to get Botswana international Lesenya Ramaroka ahead of other Absa Premiership rivals who had also spotted the 24-year-old at the recent Cosafa Cup games in Polokwane.

Ramaroka was one of the stand-out performers for Botswana and had attracted a few suitors but the Lions of the North landed the former Orapa United player.

He was announced along 12 other new signings at Highlands Park on Wednesday.

“We were lucky that we got him to sign. Our technical team spent their time at the Cosafa and braved some cold nights. He was one of the players they spotted but they were not the only ones he impressed,” said Larry Brookestone as he introduced the new players to the media at Makhulong Stadium.

The new signings are: Ricardo Versuur, Ivan Mokoena, Ricardo Williams, Kyle Peters, Bevan Fransman, Siphesihle Zwane, Mlungisi Mbunjana, Denzil Haoseb, Sello Motsepe, Roberto Fragale, Lesenya Ramaroka and Loydt Kazapua.

