PSL clubs chop and change ahead of August 4 kick-off

With the start of the league rapidly approaching, PSL clubs are moving fast – and often – to sort out their squads before the first ball is kicked on August 4.

It’s hard to separate the busiest with Chippa United, Baroka, Orlando Pirates, Polokwane City and Bidvest Wits all making substantial changes to their setups as the league attempts to make up ground on perennial big-spenders Mamelodi Sundowns.

The defending champions have not been quiet in the market with a number of players returning on loan, others released but the biggest news out of Chloorkop is the addition of Andile Jali, back from a stint in Belgium, and the departures of Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) and Percy Tau (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Some of the reported R50-million received for Tau’s signature has already been spent with Toni Silva (Levadiakos) and Jose Ali Meza (Oriente Petrolero) joining Jali in the first team but indications are that the Brazilians are not yet done.

Coach Pitso Mosimane has indicated that as many as three more arrivals could yet materialise as he chases domestic and continental honours.

Chippa have added a staggering 19 players with experienced PSL stars Thabo Nthethe, Daine Klate, Jabu Shongwe and Thamsanqa Sangweni all agreeing on a move to Port Elizabeth.

The biggest deal involving the Chilli Boys is not a high-profile arrival but rather the exit of Gift Motupa, the star playmaker sold to Bidvest Wits.

Motupa was one of the standout players last year with nine goals, good enough for second on the top scorers’ list, while on loan for Baroka and leaves the PE club without ever appearing in their colours.

Chippa’s loss is Wit’s gain with Gavin Hunt moving fast to secure the services of Motupa, already capped at national team level. The 23-year-old attacker is one of nine new faces at the club, who are looking to return to their title challenging ways after a dismal defence of their crown last season.

Another youngster set to star in the PSL this season is former Platinum Stars prodigy, Gift Links, who returns to South Africa with Cape Town City after a short stay in Egypt. The teenage ace could yet prove to be the spark needed to take Benni McCarthy’s side to the next level with the Cape Town club likely to be one of Sundowns’ biggest threats this term.

