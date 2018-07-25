Micho ‘cooking delicious food’ for Pirates supporters

The Bucs coach compared himself and his technical team to chefs who are preparing delicious food.

“We count ourselves as if we are in the kitchen cooking and consumers, our supporters need to wait and the food will be brought to their table. It will be brought on the table at 7.30pm on August 4,” said the Pirates mentor during the team’s Mandela Centenary celebration with 100 kids from schools around and orphanages at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

“Food is more delicious when you want is so much and is brought. If you try it before, maybe it cannot be as delicious. So we shall do our best to prepare very delicious food from the point of performance and results.”

The Bucs supporters will get a chance to see what Sredojevic and his technical team have been “cooking” when they take on Highlands Park in their opening league fixture at the Orlando Stadium next week Saturday.

