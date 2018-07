According to a statement released by the club, the former Orlando Pirates assistant coach will resume his duties with immediate effect.

In welcoming Mhlongo, club chairman Slungu Thobela said: “We will make sure that you have all the resources that you need to succeed.”

Mhlongo thanked Thobela for giving him the platform to lead TS Sporting.

