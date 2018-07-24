Safa confirms Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Challenge

SA Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordaan has confirmed that there will be a Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Challenge set to be played by Banyana Banyana and unconfirmed opponents later this year.

Jordaan says the game is to commemorate the late struggle icon and they had a meeting with her last year, but sadly she passed away this year.

“We met with Winnie Mandela last year in December and agreed that we want to launch a women’s competition with Banyana calling it the Winnie-Madikela-Mandela-International Challenge, it will be the first time this year and we will find the date for it,” said Jordaan.

The Safa president, meanwhile, revealed that Bafana Bafana’s opponents for this year’s Mandela Challenge are yet to be confirmed because it is not only up to Safa.

“The next Mandela challenge is in November, it is a work in progress and we will make an announcement soon. Because this Mandela Challenge will be part of the centenary celebrations of Nelson Mandela and it is not something that Safa alone can decide on, the government and Nelson Mandela Foundation are part of the centenary celebrations.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.