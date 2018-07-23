Former Chiefs star explains why he hung up his boots

Mathebula was appointed as the assistant coach to Sello Chokoe at National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila recently.

“It was time (to retire). Unfortunetly we have a lot of players, for me to play now I will be denying them the chance to play and even to get into the national team next season,” Mathebula told LimSportsZone.

“It is time for me to help them to adjust their game and to play better. It was not difficult (to decide no retirement) I am fortunate to have coach Sello on the bench who helped me even last season to train the guys, it’s not difficult. I am thankful to coach Sello for giving me this opportunity.”

