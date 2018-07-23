 
PSL News 23.7.2018 01:42 pm

Former Chiefs star explains why he hung up his boots

David Mathebula (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

David “DVD” Mathebula has spoken about his decision to retire from football and take up an assistant coach job at the age of 35.

Mathebula was appointed as the assistant coach to Sello Chokoe at National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila recently.

“It was time (to retire). Unfortunetly we have a lot of players, for me to play now I will be denying them the chance to play and even to get into the national team next season,” Mathebula told LimSportsZone.

“It is time for me to help them to adjust their game and to play better. It was not difficult (to decide no retirement) I am fortunate to have coach Sello on the bench who helped me even last season to train the guys, it’s not difficult. I am thankful to coach Sello for giving me this opportunity.”

