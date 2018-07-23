Eymael vows to keep Stars on top

Eymael is looking to build on his team’s success last season, where they finished sixth and won the Nedbank Cup.

“It’s my first pre-season and am working hard with the players. We’ll be better than we were last season. Expect entertaining football from this group of players in the season,” Eymael was quoted as saying by SunSport.

By winning the Nedbank Cup, Stars qualified for next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

“We’re ready to play in Africa. It’s something I’ve always wanted. We’re not a one-season wonder. The players know that we need to deliver and get results,” commented Eymael.

