Now the Clever Boys have confirmed the move on their Twitter account.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of 26-year-old Simon Murray from Scottish Premiership team Hibernian FC. Welcome to the Clever Boys,” tweeted the club.

Murray spent last season at Hibernian on loan from Dundee, where he scored eight league goals in 31 appearances and made three assists.

