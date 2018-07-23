 
PSL News 23.7.2018 11:05 am

Brockie likens first Sundowns goal to waiting for new born baby

Jeremy Brockie of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his first goal in Sundowns colors with teammates during the Shell Helix Ultra Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on July 21, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie scored his first goal for Masandawana in Saturday’s Shell Helix Ultra Cup  against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

The former SuperSport United striker likened the goal to waiting for nine months to meet a new born baby.

“To those of you that have kids and have had to wait in anticipation for 9 months to meet your baby… I had that same feeling when the ball hit the back of the net tonight,” read a tweet from Brockie.

