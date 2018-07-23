 
PSL News 23.7.2018 09:44 am

Mabedi rues Chiefs’ costly mistakes

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Patrick Mabedi with ne Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas at FNB Stadium (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs’ interim coach Patrick Mabedi said his side learnt from Saturday’s Shell Helix Cup defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amakhosi lost 2-1 to the Brazilians at FNB Stadium.

“We managed to compete. We wanted to try different combinations. We took this game as a gauge to see how far we are now,” said Mabedi.

“If you make a mistake against a team as sharp as Sundowns you get punished. That was one of the lessons from the game,” he said.

Amakhosi’s new mentor Giovanni Solinas is expected to take full charge of the team this week when he finally gets his work permit.

