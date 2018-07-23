Mabedi rues Chiefs’ costly mistakes

Amakhosi lost 2-1 to the Brazilians at FNB Stadium.

“We managed to compete. We wanted to try different combinations. We took this game as a gauge to see how far we are now,” said Mabedi.

“If you make a mistake against a team as sharp as Sundowns you get punished. That was one of the lessons from the game,” he said.

Amakhosi’s new mentor Giovanni Solinas is expected to take full charge of the team this week when he finally gets his work permit.

