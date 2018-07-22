Pitso happy with Mkhulise and Brockie’s performance in Shell Cup win

Brockie has been with the Tshwane giants but had not scored until he pounced on a rebound ball in the 53rd minute to give Masandawana the lead against Amakhosi which was his first goal in the coloures of Sundowns.

Mkhulise – a graduate of the Sundowns development academy who spent the last two seasons on loan at National First Division teams Black Leopards and Richards Bay FC – also gave an impressive performance.

“I am happy for Brockie… he broke the duck and worked really hard. He stresses a lot sometimes. On my side I have to get him more time on the pitch,” said Mosimane.

On Mkhulisi he said: “He is a good boy. He has nice touches but he had cramps towards the end because he is not used to this level.”

Mosimane also revealed that there is a 23-year-old attacker he had identified to replace Percy Tau who has joined English Premiership side Brighton and Albion Hove.

“I had Percy and Khama (Billiat) scoring and now I am scraping barrel to try and find a scorer. There is a 23 year old we have our eye on but it might be difficult to get him. He wants to come but when we try to buy a player the price goes up,” said Mosimane without giving away any more information on the player.

