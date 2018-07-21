Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Sundowns

– Full time: Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 90+’ Parker gets a goal for Chiefs. Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 90′ Zwane puts the game out of reach for Chiefs. Kaizer Chiefs 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 89′ free kick to Chiefs, with five minutes of injury time to be added on by the refereee

– 87′ Jayiya comes on for Billiat

– 84′ Mweene rushes off his line to get to the ball

– 83′ Lebese comes on for Sirino

– 82′ Khune makes a save after Sirino’s attempted at goal

– 78′ Tshababala is replaced by Parker, while Moon comes on for Castro

– 75′ corner kick to Sundowns, Castro manages to clear the ball

– 73′ Sundowns striker Silva and Kejana come on for Laffor and Mohomi

– 72′ Hadebe comes on for Ekstein

– 70′ Mathoho’s header goes wide at goal. Goal kick to Sundowns

– 69′ free kick to Chiefs outside the penalty box

– 68′ Laffor fires wide at goal

– 67′ throw in for Sundowns

– 63′ Themba Zwane comes on for Mkhulise

– 62′ Castro’s bicyle kick shot is saved

– 57′ Castro’s header is save by Mweene

– 56′ Mohomi receives medical attention

– 55′ corner kick to Chiefs

– 54′ Paez makes way for Molangoane

– 52′ Brockie scores his first goal for Sundowns. Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 50′ hand ball by Zulu, advantage to Sundowns

– 47′ Billiat caught offside

– the second half gets underway

Half time: Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 45′ Paez gets a yellow card for a foul committed on Lakay

– 44′ 2 minutes added time will be played

– 43′ Billiat’s shot at goal is cleared off the line

– 42′ play resumes after a Chiefs player receives medical treatment

– 36’ Billiat goes down under a challenge form Mweene, he is receiving medical attention

– 30’ Both teams show skill when they have the ball

– 29’ throw in for Sundowns

– 26’ Tshabalala’s cross is cleared by Sundowns defenders

– 24’ Sundowns get the first corner of the game

-22’ Sundowns’ free kick is cleared

– 21′ Mphahlele manages to take the ball away from Sirino

– 20’ Mathoho stops Mhkulisi from take a shot at goal while he is in the box

– 19’ Billiat goes downs in the box after the challenge, the referee waves play on

– 17’ Billiat play the ball into the box, but Paez failed to connect with it to hand Chiefs the lead

– 10′ Manyisa gets past Castro to play the ball into the box, Chiefs manage to clear the ball

– 9′ Both sides fighting for the ball in the middle of the field

– 7′ Billiat is fould in the final third, the crowd disapproves as the referee waves for play to continue

– 5′ The ball is kept in Sundowns half as they try to build from the back

– 3′ Paez failed to fun on to the ball and it goes out for a goal kick to Sundowns

– 2′ Sundowns get the first chance of the game, but it foes out for a goal kick to Chiefs, the shot was off target

– Kickoff! Game is underway

Starting XI:

Kaizer Chiefs: Khune, Cardoso, Mathoho, Paez, Katsande, Tshabalala, Mphahlele, Billiat, Ekstein, Mirwa, Zulu

Mamelodi Sundowns: Mweene. Laffor, Morena, Madisha, Brockie, Lakay, Sirino, Manyisa, Mkhulise, Mohomi, Soumahoro

