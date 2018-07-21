 
PSL News 21.7.2018 03:07 pm

Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Sundowns

Oupa Manyisa of Mamelodi Sundowns and Dumisani Zuma of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup at the FNB Stadium.

– Full time: Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 90+’ Parker gets a goal for Chiefs. Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 90′ Zwane puts the game out of reach for Chiefs. Kaizer Chiefs 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 89′ free kick to Chiefs, with five minutes of injury time to be added on by the refereee

– 87′ Jayiya comes on for Billiat

– 84′ Mweene rushes off his line to get to the ball

– 83′ Lebese comes on for Sirino

– 82′ Khune makes a save after Sirino’s attempted at goal

– 78′ Tshababala is replaced by Parker, while Moon comes on for Castro

– 75′ corner kick to Sundowns, Castro manages to clear the ball

– 73′ Sundowns striker Silva and Kejana come on for Laffor and Mohomi

– 72′ Hadebe comes on for Ekstein

– 70′ Mathoho’s header goes  wide at goal. Goal kick to Sundowns

– 69′ free kick to Chiefs outside the penalty box

– 68′ Laffor fires wide at goal

– 67′ throw in for Sundowns

– 63′ Themba Zwane comes on for Mkhulise

– 62′ Castro’s bicyle kick shot is saved

– 57′ Castro’s header is save by Mweene

– 56′ Mohomi receives medical attention

– 55′ corner kick to Chiefs

– 54′ Paez makes way for Molangoane

– 52′ Brockie scores his first goal for Sundowns. Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 50′ hand ball by Zulu, advantage to Sundowns

– 47′ Billiat caught offside

– the second half gets underway

Half time: Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 45′ Paez gets a yellow card for a foul committed on Lakay

– 44′ 2 minutes added time will be played

– 43′ Billiat’s shot at goal is cleared off the line

– 42′ play resumes after a Chiefs player receives medical treatment

– 36’ Billiat goes down under a challenge form Mweene, he is receiving medical attention

– 30’ Both teams show skill when they have the ball

– 29’ throw in for Sundowns

– 26’ Tshabalala’s cross is cleared by Sundowns defenders

– 24’ Sundowns get the first corner of the game

-22’ Sundowns’ free kick is cleared

– 21′ Mphahlele manages to take the ball away from Sirino

– 20’ Mathoho stops Mhkulisi from take a shot at goal while he is in the box

– 19’ Billiat goes downs in the box after the challenge, the referee waves play on

– 17’ Billiat play the ball into the box, but Paez failed to connect with it to hand Chiefs the lead

– 10′ Manyisa gets past Castro to play the ball into the box, Chiefs manage to clear the ball

– 9′ Both sides fighting for the ball in the middle of the field

– 7′ Billiat is fould in the final third, the crowd disapproves as the referee waves for play to continue

– 5′ The ball is kept in Sundowns half as they try to build from the back

– 3′ Paez failed to fun on to the ball and it goes out for a goal kick to Sundowns

– 2′ Sundowns get the first chance of the game, but it foes out for a goal kick to Chiefs, the shot was off target

– Kickoff! Game is underway

Starting XI:

Kaizer Chiefs: Khune, Cardoso, Mathoho, Paez, Katsande, Tshabalala, Mphahlele, Billiat, Ekstein, Mirwa, Zulu

Mamelodi Sundowns: Mweene. Laffor, Morena, Madisha, Brockie, Lakay, Sirino, Manyisa, Mkhulise, Mohomi, Soumahoro

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

