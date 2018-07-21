 
PSL News 21.7.2018 08:50 am

Ngcongca ready to face Billiat and Castro

Anele Ngcongca of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Mamelodi Sundowns Media Day 07 September 2016 at Chlorokop Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca is looking forward to facing former teammates Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro.

Billiat will face Sundowns for the first time since leaving the club for Kaizer Chiefs last month. Ngcongca is eager to face two of his former teammates in the Shell Helix Cup at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Any team we play we have a mentality to win, but it’s a game where we will play against former teammates like Khama and Leonardo Castro [that raises the anticipation],” Ngcongca said.

“It’s going to be a nice game for both teams, but as Sundowns we always play to win.”

