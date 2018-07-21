Ngcongca ready to face Billiat and Castro

Billiat will face Sundowns for the first time since leaving the club for Kaizer Chiefs last month. Ngcongca is eager to face two of his former teammates in the Shell Helix Cup at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Any team we play we have a mentality to win, but it’s a game where we will play against former teammates like Khama and Leonardo Castro [that raises the anticipation],” Ngcongca said.

“It’s going to be a nice game for both teams, but as Sundowns we always play to win.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.