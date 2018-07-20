 
Percy Tau completes English Premiership switch

Phakaaathi Reporter
Percy Tau has completed his move to Brighton and Hove

Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau has completed his long-awaited move to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The English Premiership side announced Tau’s capture on their official Twitter account.

“BREAKING: Albion have completed the signing of striker Percy Tau from @Masandawana on undisclosed terms,” read the club tweet.

Meanwhile, Sundowns officially bid farewell to Tau on their official Twitter account.

