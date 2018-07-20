Percy Tau completes English Premiership switch

The English Premiership side announced Tau’s capture on their official Twitter account.
“BREAKING: Albion have completed the signing of striker Percy Tau from @Masandawana on undisclosed terms,” read the club tweet.
Meanwhile, Sundowns officially bid farewell to Tau on their official Twitter account.
✍️ Welcome @percymuzitau22!
— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) 20 July 2018
???? Chris Hughton on the arrival of Percy Tau…
???? “Percy is a player we have highlighted for the future, and there is no doubting his talent, having been voted South African player of the season.”#BHAFC ????⚪️
Read ➡️ https://t.co/I7lkawBkCC
— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) 20 July 2018
