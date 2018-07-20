Percy Tau completes English Premiership switch

The English Premiership side announced Tau’s capture on their official Twitter account.

“BREAKING: Albion have completed the signing of striker Percy Tau from @Masandawana on undisclosed terms,” read the club tweet.

Meanwhile, Sundowns officially bid farewell to Tau on their official Twitter account.

???? Chris Hughton on the arrival of Percy Tau… ???? “Percy is a player we have highlighted for the future, and there is no doubting his talent, having been voted South African player of the season.”#BHAFC ????⚪️ Read ➡️ https://t.co/I7lkawBkCC pic.twitter.com/cR076trPEF — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) 20 July 2018

