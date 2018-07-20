Kekana talks about Tau’s departure

On the positive side, the Downs skipper says it was very good to play alongside former Orlando Pirates player Andile Jali.

“It was mixed emotions for me to see the players that we started this Champions League journey with not around anymore, but again, it was really nice to welcome Andile back in the country because I think we really need him at Mamelodi Sundowns because we need a big squad and to see him playing and giving his best was really good,” said Kekana.

Speaking about their 1-0 loss to AS Togo, the Limpopo-born player added that they didn’t take their chances during that tie, however, they would take that as a lesson learned ahead of the second leg set to played on July 27.

“It was a challenging match for us, we are happy that we are happy that we managed to take lessons from that match. It has put us under pressure going into the second leg, but this is a game we really need to learn from because we created so many chances and we didn’t utilise them.”

