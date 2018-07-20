Gordinho set to stay at Celtic  

Gordinho, who spent the last six months of the season at the Free State side, was hoping to go back to Chiefs, but will have to finish his one-year loan deal at Siwelele.

“He’s on loan until the end of December and we’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out‚” Gordinho’s agent Mike Makaab told The Sowetan.

“The loan has always been in place. He was hoping to go back to Chiefs. But he seems to have settled in again at Celtic,” the agent added.

“And I think the most important thing is that he must be given an opportunity to play,” he explained.

“He did well with Celtic in the second half of last season and we’re hoping for much of the same from him this season,” continued the former Orlando Pirates coach.

“And listen‚ he’s a thorough professional. I had a chat with him a few days ago and he said‚ ‘Listen‚ everything’s going fine’‚ and that he’s going to work his socks off and take it a day at a time,” he added.

“I’m happy where he is. Unless Chiefs want to seriously look at him to come back, but what we don’t want is for him to go back to Chiefs and not get game time. It’s not good for him as a footballer,” he concluded.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.