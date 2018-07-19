 
PSL News 19.7.2018

Sundowns unveil new kit

Mamelodi Sundowns jersey.

Mamelodi Sundowns jersey.

Mamelodi Sundowns have revealed their new kit for the 2018/19 season.

The Absa Premiership champions used their new kit in their 1-0 loss to AS Togo-Port in the Caf Champions League on Tuesday.

Sundowns have now unveiled their new home and away Puma jerseys.

