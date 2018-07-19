Sundowns unveil new kit

The Absa Premiership champions used their new kit in their 1-0 loss to AS Togo-Port in the Caf Champions League on Tuesday.

Sundowns have now unveiled their new home and away Puma jerseys.

The passion of the fans, the rhythm of the city, the pride of our nation, this is our culture. This is #TheBeatOfMamelodi. This is us. Introducing the @Masandawana 2018/2019 kit. #NewLevels pic.twitter.com/BHnjd5Evdu — PUMA South Africa (@PUMASouthAfrica) 19 July 2018

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.