PSL News 19.7.2018 02:30 pm

Comitis reveals why City signed Mthembu

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Siphelele Mthembu of Free State Stars (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Striker Siphelele Mthembu’s aggressive style of play and his commitment on the field is what earned him a contract with Cape Town City.

This was revealed by City boss John Comitis to Phakaaathi on Thursday.

Mthembu was finally announced as a Ciity on Thursday after Phakaaathi reported that he had signed the day before.

“Siphelele is someone that plays with a lot of commitment on the field, you can’t question is commitment of the field,” Comitis told Phakaaathi.

“We needed a striker or player that could take the pressure off some players like (Ayanda) Patosi and Riyaad (Norodien) because he is a handful for defenders. Gift (Links), Patosi and Riyaad need a striker like him, who can take the pressure they need to play off someone like that.

Comitis is confident that Mthembu will form a good combination with Matthew Rusike in Benni McCarthy’s attack.

“We think Siphelele and Rusike will be a great combination on the field, we also have (Judas) Moseamedi in the mix and we need a striking department to be competitive.

“It won’t be the first time we take a player who is not at the forefront at his club and it pays off at a high level for us. We did it with Major (Lehlohonolo Majoro), we did it with (Robyn) Johannes they all game from the benches of teams.

