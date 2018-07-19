Hibernian manager explains Murray’s Wits move

As reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Scottish club Hibernian accepted a £150 000 (about R2.6 million) offer from Wits for the 26-year-old striker.

“I didn’t feel Simon would play that much – he wasn’t really at the forefront of our minds in terms of how we want to play this season. We brought him in for nothing. We got a good offer for him which we feel is beneficial for the club and him,” Lennon told Edinburgh News.

“He realises he’d have found it difficult to get a regular spot. He quite fancies the challenge of playing in a different environment and culture and financially I think it’s quite rewarding for him as well,” added Lennon.

Murray is expected to join his Clever Boys teammates in Johannesburg this week.

