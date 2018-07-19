 
PSL News 19.7.2018

Hibernian manager explains Murray’s Wits move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Hibernian manager Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon has insisted Simon Murray’s shock move to Bidvest Wits was the striker’s best option, as he would have struggled to hold down a jersey at Easter Road in Scotland.

As reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Scottish club Hibernian accepted a £150 000 (about R2.6 million) offer from Wits for the 26-year-old striker.

“I didn’t feel Simon would play that much – he wasn’t really at the forefront of our minds in terms of how we want to play this season. We brought him in for nothing. We got a good offer for him which we feel is beneficial for the club and him,” Lennon told Edinburgh News.

“He realises he’d have found it difficult to get a regular spot. He quite fancies the challenge of playing in a different environment and culture and financially I think it’s quite rewarding for him as well,” added Lennon.

Murray is expected to join his Clever Boys teammates in Johannesburg this week.

