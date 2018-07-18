SA needs to learn from France – Lechaba

Speaking at the Under-21 SAB National Championships in Durban on Wednesday, the former Kaizer Chiefs player stressed about the importance of development in the country.

“It’s a good tournament for development, there are lots of things we need to consider at such tournaments. If you look at current World Champions France, they have a very young team and a 19-year old player in their squad. If we South Africans didn’t learn anything from them then we are not good for football,” said Lechaba.

The Downs scout went on to praise the talent he was seeing at the SAB tournament and believes there are a couple of players who have the potential to play for Sundowns, but maintains that the Pretoria team wants polished players who have the quality and talent.

Under-21 SAB National Championships results:

Wednesday

Gauteng 3 KwaZulu-Natal 3

Eastern Cape 2 North West 0

Free State 4 Northern Cape 1

USSA 4 Western Cape 1

Mpumalanga 1 Gauteng 0

North West 1 Limpopo 0

