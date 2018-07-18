 
PSL News 18.7.2018

Augousti brothers deny Celtic talks

Alfred Ndengane of Celtics celebrating his team mate Deon Hotto's goal. (Photo by Charl Lombard/Gallo Images)

Ikei and Jimmy Augousti have rubbished reports that they are interested in buying Bloemfontein Celtic from Max Tshabalala.

The Augousti brothers were rumoured to be in talks with the current club owner for the possible sale of the club to save it from leaving the Free State province.

However, according to Isolezwe, the Augousti brothers have denied these reports.

Tshabalala put Celtic on sale after the club got into financial trouble after losing their sponsors. This resulted in the club failing to pay players their salaries on time.

The Siwelele players then boycotted the preseason training, but have since returned to training after the club the salary issue was resolved.

