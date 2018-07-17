Mahachi opens up about Pirates move

Mahachi was signed by Pirates from Golden Arrows half way through the 2017/18 season, but the Soweto giants allowed him to finish the season with Arrows.

“It will take time for me to gel because I’m naturally a shy person. It helps having my Zimbabwean homeboy Marshall Munetsi, and people like Thembinkosi Lorch whom I enjoy speaking to. The process has also been made simple by the fact that I know most of the players here. Even when we were on opposing sides in the past, we would take time to exchange a few pleasantries after the match. The general consensus for me is that I feel at home here, the reception from the coaching staff and players has been overwhelmingly positive,” Mahachi told the Pirates website.

“The senior players have also played their part. Mpho Makola was concerned that I may be scared to play my natural game so he encouraged me to express myself and enjoy playing my football because from what he has seen, that’s where I’m at my best.”

“Happy Jele has also spoken to me about the supporters. They are very demanding, but also very knowledgeable and understanding if you’re doing the right things and giving your best. We have a huge fan base and there will be big crowds everywhere we play so I should learn to play under pressure quickly and find a way to use the energy of the crowd to my advantage. Happy made it clear that I need to understand that the supporters are always there for the team.”

“It is definitely a dream come true for me because I feel that playing for this Soweto giants is the pinnacle for any footballer.”

Mahachi added that he was feeling happy because of the welcome he got from Pirates.

“It is a huge transition coming from a small team to a big team and it takes a bit of time to understand because there is a huge difference in approach. We train differently, we prepare differently and the overall level of professionalism is amazing. Not only do we analyse the opponent which is the norm but we also have to analyse ourselves from a group perspective and at an individual level.

“We have a big technical team and each of them play a part in improving us as players. We have coaches, analysts, sport scientists, physiotherapists, doctors and our support staff… all are dedicated and focused on improving us as players and giving us everything we need to succeed. It’s definitely a new environment for me but I think I’m getting used to it.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.