PSL News 17.7.2018 11:31 am

Zimbabwean striker confirms Wits move

Gavin Hunt, coach of Bidvest Wits (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Bidvest Wits-bound striker Terrence Dzvukamanja was emotional after playing his last game for Ngezi Platinum this past weekend.

Dzvukamanja, who was on trial at Wits a week ago, is set to complete his Clever Boys’ move this week.

“To be honest with you I don’t know how I feel right now,” Dzvukamanja told reporters after the game.

“I would like to be happy that I am going a step further but again I don’t know where I am going so can’t really celebrate because in celebrating I will be hurting Ngezi Platinum and its supporters who made me what I am today.

“At the same time, these are kind of opportunities that don’t come often and have to grab it with both hands.”

