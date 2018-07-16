 
PSL News 16.7.2018

Solinas has revived Chiefs players’ spirit – Machaka

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 04: Fans during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on March 04, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Barry Aldworth/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs fan Masilo Machaka believes the arrival of coach Giovanni Solinas has revived the fighting spirit in Amakhosi players.

Machaka, who was in attendance at the James Motlatsi stadium in to watch Chiefs successful defend the Maize Cup trophy, says Chiefs played differently to the way they played under former coach Steve Komphela.

“Solinas has our support as fans,” Machaka told Phakaaathi.

“I watch them play and even the players that were part of Komphela’s squad looked different, they were hungry and they played better than they did last season. Some players are playing in positions that they should be in and will give us more when they are in these positions.”

The self-proclaimed Chiefs number one fan added that Solinas’ stint at Free State Stars is not a fair assessment on how good of a coach he is and called for patience amongst supporters.

“He can’t talk about his time as Stars, he is at Chiefs and he has different quality of players and more time. He has Billiat and Castro and he understands they are in the position they should be in, all he has to do is hunt for the big fish… the league title, he has big name players.”

