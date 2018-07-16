The new home kit features a modern design with the iconic gold shirt complemented by bold diagonal black stripes running across the torso. The stripes represent traditional spears rising together to create a sense of motion and unity on the field.

Paying tribute to the team’s strong heritage, the away jersey is dominated by bold, regal purple – paying homage to African royalty – “strong and unbreakable” like the new team. Black shorts and purple socks complete the vibrant away kit.

READ: Chiefs reveal home and away jerseys for next season

“Our long-standing partnership with Nike has produced many distinctive kit designs that have become part of our history, and this year is no different,” said Jessica Motaung, marketing director at Kaizer Chiefs.

“With the world celebrating the centenary year of Tata Madiba’s birth, we are sure that the former statesman would have been proud of this jersey just like his fondness of the Kaizer Chiefs jersey that he wore in 2002.”

Innovation was key in developing the new kit, featuring Nike’s DRI-FIT technology, which enhances ventilation to increase comfort and speed. The kit is made from Nike’s groundbreaking polyester, a lightweight fabric that is breathable while still maintaining a strong knit structure.

“The stylish, fashionable design is augmented by advancements in the fabric technology to give the garment a more comfortable feel and enable players to perform better on the pitch. We are once again thankful to Nike for another iconic home and away jersey.”

READ: Mabedi praises Kaizer Chiefs debutants

Fans can look forward to a striking new collection that consists not only of the home and away kit, but also a training jersey and tracksuit. Following the launch of the club’s first female jersey in 2017, the new shirt is available in a slim-fit, female silhouette for the fearless female supporter.

“It is important to recognise our ladies and the role they play in supporting the team and having a special design for them is important to us,” concluded Motaung.

Amakhosi will debut their new kit at the Shell Helix Ultra Cup against Sundowns on Saturday, July 21 at FNB Stadium.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.