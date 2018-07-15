Mabedi praises Kaizer Chiefs debutants

Chiefs defeated Free State Stars 6-5 on penalties in the final to defend the title they won last year.

Khama Billiat, Kabelo Mahlasela, Virgil Vries and Letlhogonolo Mirwa made their first appearances for Amakhosi in this match.

“I saw what I wanted to see (with the new signings) they gave us a good show but as you know Mahlasela has been out for a time and he’s coming but I saw that he was getting tired and I had pull him out but he did play well. Khama also did well. It was a good match for them,” Mabedi told SuperSport TV after the game.

Overall, Mabedi was pleased with his team’s performance in the tournament.

“We started very well but I think we lost it towards the end of the first half. In the second half we started again (well) but towards the end again the legs started to tire because of fatigue.

“But overall I think we should win this game in open game [regulation time] we missed a lot of chances, they only got one chance and they punished us. I don’t know if it’s a penalty but it’s one of those things in the game. Overall I think it was a good practice match.

“I’m happy with the objectives we wanted to achieve this is our first competitive friendly you could see the standard is a little bit off the way the players went out [fatigue] but I think we’re in the right way,” concluded Mabedi.

