 
menu
local soccer 14.7.2018 07:02 pm

Kaizer Chiefs defend Maize Cup title

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs celebratres lifting the trophy during the 2018 Maize Cup Final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at the James Motlatsi Stadium, Orkney on 14 July 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs celebratres lifting the trophy during the 2018 Maize Cup Final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at the James Motlatsi Stadium, Orkney on 14 July 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs edged Free State Stars 6-5 on penalties to win the Maize Cup title.

Amakhosi, who won the competition last year, reached the final after beating ABC Motsepe League side ABC Motsepe League 2-0 in the first semifinal.

Ea Lla Koto beat Chippa United 3-1 in penalties after the match ended goalless.

Chiefs took the lead in the 29th minute when debutant Khama Billiat’s cross was volleyed home by Leonardo Castro at the far post.

Harris Tschilbou should have equalised for Stars on the hour mark, but his effort was tipped away by Virgil Vries.

Ea Lla Koto managed to get their equaliser in the 82nd when substitute Eleazar Rodgers beat Vries from the penalty spot.

Chiefs claimed a 6-5 win in the shootout in the end to clinch the Maize Cup.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

   

 The Citizen Trail Run 2018

Contact Us

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.