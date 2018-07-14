Stars to meet Chiefs in Maize Cup final

Ea Lla Koto will now meet Kaizer Chiefs in the final of the one day tournament at 4pm today,

The game had to be decided on penalties after it finished 0-0 in regular time.

Both teams struggled to play on the bumpy James Motlatsi Stadium pitch and as a result there were few goalscoring chances.

In what could be described as a game of two halves, the Chilli Boys dominated the first half and Ea Lla Koto were the better side in the second half.

