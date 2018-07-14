 
local soccer 14.7.2018 02:52 pm

Stars to meet Chiefs in Maize Cup final

Phakaaathi Reporter
Olivier Kwizera of Free State Stars celebrates with teammates during the 2018 Maize Cup match between Free State Stars and Chippa United at the James Motlatsi Stadium, Orkney on 14 July 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Free State Stars beat Chippa United 3-1 penalty shoot-out in the second semifinal of the Maize Cup at James Motlatsi Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The game had to be decided on penalties after it finished 0-0 in regular time.

Both teams struggled to play on the bumpy James Motlatsi Stadium pitch and as a result there were few goalscoring chances.

In what could be described as a game of two halves, the Chilli Boys dominated the first half and Ea Lla Koto were the better side in the second half.

Stars will now meet Chiefs in the final later today.

