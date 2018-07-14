Josephs longs for more trophies at Usuthu

Josephs along with Marc Van Heerden, Xolani Silawula, Nhlanhla Vilakazi, Emiliano Tade and Charlie Hlalele were officially introduced as Usuthu players in an event where the side’s new kit was also revealed.

The 38-year-old keeper said he didn’t join Usuthu just so he can earn his final signing-on fee before he retires, claiming he was far from hanging his gloves.

“The game has given me so much. It has been good to me. I will keep going as long as I feel I can do it,” said the former Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates keeper.

“When I was about to renew my sign again with Wits, I heard AmaZulu were interested in me and I came here because I also wanted a new challenge. They are an ambitious team and have signed good players because they want to challenge for trophies. I am here to help them with that,” he added.

Having won so many trophies in his long career in the Premier Soccer League – he is the PSL’s longest serving player – Josephs said he still pines for more.

“You can never win enough. Once you feel you have achieved everything than you should leave this game. AmaZulu are a team who have not been recognised for the big club they are. We have to repay the faith by winning cups and getting the team back where they belong.

“I am here to impart the knowledge I have on the youngsters. I hope they can learn from me and work hard. I am here to compete. Whenever the team needs me I will give my best,” he said.

