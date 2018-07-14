Motaung explains Solinas’ appointment

Chiefs stunned the football fraternity on Friday when they announced former Free State Stars coach Giovanni Solinas as their new coach for announcement.

“We always look at what a coach can do and we believe that with Solinas, we have brought in a person with the right mechanism and energy to do well,” said Motaung.

“We also looked at recruiting a coach who understands our league. And somebody who can help us do well on the African continent, as we will be participating in the Confederations Cup.

“It’s important to understand that the game of football has become very scientific, which means that the strength of the coach is the technical team around him, even though he will, of course, always be the one in charge. We feel that Solinas is the right guy to guide this process.”

Solinas, who signed a two-year contract with Chiefs, is delighted to join a ‘big’ club like Amakhosi and has promised to work hard to make the club fans happy.

“It’s a big opportunity as Kaizer Chiefs are a big club, not only in South Africa, but also on the African continent,” said Solinas.

“Coaching a club of this magnitude comes with a big responsibility. I will work hard day and night to make the Kaizer Chiefs Family and the supporters happy.”

Meanwhile, Solinas is still waiting for his work permit and will not be in charge for this weekend’s Maize Cup. The club will be led by caretaker coach Patrick Mabedi.

