Starting XI

Kaizer Chiefs: Chiefs XI: Khune, Ngezana, Mphahlele, Thibedi, Malope, Ekstein, Ntiya-Ntiya, Jayiya, Tshabalala, Parker, Moon.

Buya Msuthu: Nkomo, Hlongwane, Thomo, Marakane, Nonyane, Madolo, Masoko, Sibanda, Wagaba, Ndlovu, Lentswe.

