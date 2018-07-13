Solinas’ poor coaching record gives Chiefs fans a headache

Chiefs announced the former Free State Stars mentor’s appointment on social media. Fans were expecting a big name coach to pick up where Steve Komphela had left off, but Chiefs appointed a coach who is well-known in South African football circles.

Solinas, who has coached several clubs across Africa, is known for leaving clubs halfway through the season. The 50-year-old left Ea Lla Koto in a hurry due to personal reasons.

Chiefs fans took to social media to react to Solinas joining the Soweto Giants.

He better level up. We need his socks up and tight ✌. He need to impress us, we don’t trust him cause of his history. As we wait 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oR1IByF8e8 — 🇿🇦Pëàřł (@PearlGabela) 13 July 2018

Komphela The Return 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PK4LSeMinl — Luyanda Benediction (@Prince_Yanda) 13 July 2018

Kante Chiefs has an exchange program with Free State 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7MjcC4Go88 — Gerry Malatji (@GerryMalatji) 13 July 2018

I see no progress here pic.twitter.com/x6J6LjDU7G — MASH THE MAD DOG OF SA (@MashuduM2) 13 July 2018

