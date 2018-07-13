 
PSL News 13.7.2018 04:11 pm

Solinas’ poor coaching record gives Chiefs fans a headache

Phakaaathi reporter
Kaizer Chgiefs new coach Giovanni Solinas.

Kaizer Chiefs fans are in sixes and sevens over the appointment of Italian coach Giovanni Solinas.

Chiefs announced the former Free State Stars mentor’s appointment on social media. Fans were expecting a big name coach to pick up where Steve Komphela had left off, but Chiefs appointed a coach who is well-known in South African football circles.

Solinas, who has coached several clubs across Africa, is known for leaving clubs halfway through the season. The 50-year-old left Ea Lla Koto in a hurry due to personal reasons.

Chiefs fans took to social media to react to Solinas joining the Soweto Giants.

 

 

