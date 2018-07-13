Former Chiefs midfielder set to coach NFD side

Mathebula last played for SuperSport United before he was released by the club when the contract expired.

The former Chiefs man will share his responsibilities with Lucky Nelukau under head coach Sello Chokwe in the 2018/19 season.

“Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila have appointed David ‘DVD’ Mathebula & Lucky ‘Muchicwa’ Nelukau as the new assistant coaches to work alongside head coach Mr Sello Chokwe for the 2018/19 season. Mathebula will also be registered as a player,” according to Limsportszone.

