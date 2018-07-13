 
PSL News 13.7.2018

Chiefs finally unveil new coach

Phakaaathi Reporter
New Kaizer Chief coach Giovanni Solinas with Amakhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced Giovanni Solinas as their new coach ahead of this weekend’s Maize Cup.

Amakhosi have been linked with several coaches since Steve Komphela was fired following the pitch invasion at Moses Mabhida Stadium in a Nedbank Cup match against Free State Stars in April.

“I would like to welcome our new coach Giovanni Solinas to the club,” said Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung.

Phakaaathi was informed that the Italian coach attended the preseason training with the team.

Solinas makes a return to South Africa after leaving Free State Stars in the 2016/17 season to attend to personal reasons.

