 
menu
PSL News 13.7.2018 01:17 pm

Augousti brothers set to rescue Celtic?

Sello Nduna, Postnett Omony and Jimmy Augousti celebrate during the SAA Supa8 match between Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic at Kings Park Soccer Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Photo Credit : - Lety Shivambu Gallo Images

Sello Nduna, Postnett Omony and Jimmy Augousti celebrate during the SAA Supa8 match between Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic at Kings Park Soccer Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Photo Credit : - Lety Shivambu Gallo Images

Former Bloemfontein Celtic owners, the Augousti brothers‚ Jimmy and Ikie are considering buying back the club.

Celtic is in financial trouble which has left current owner Max Tshabalala with no option but to sell.

The Augousti brothers are said to be in talks with Tshabalala over buying back the club.

“There is interest but a lot is going to depend on how negotiations go between my brother and Tshabalala‚” Ikie told TimesLive.

“He (Jimmy) has engaged Max (Tshabalala) but at the moment I don’t know how it is going to go.

“The club finds itself in a difficult situation and to be honest I don’t know how they got to this point.

“It is painful to see them in this situation.

“When we owned the club‚ we tried to do things professionally.”

It is reported that Tshabalala would like to make a profit from the sale of the club as he bought it for around R50-60 million.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Seema happy to stay on as Komphela’s assistant 4.7.2018
Celtic sign Platinum Stars defender 29.6.2018
Komphela’s appointment gives fans hope for Celtic revival 22.6.2018

 

   

 The Citizen Trail Run 2018

Contact Us

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.