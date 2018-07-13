Augousti brothers set to rescue Celtic?

Celtic is in financial trouble which has left current owner Max Tshabalala with no option but to sell.

The Augousti brothers are said to be in talks with Tshabalala over buying back the club.

“There is interest but a lot is going to depend on how negotiations go between my brother and Tshabalala‚” Ikie told TimesLive.

“He (Jimmy) has engaged Max (Tshabalala) but at the moment I don’t know how it is going to go.

“The club finds itself in a difficult situation and to be honest I don’t know how they got to this point.

“It is painful to see them in this situation.

“When we owned the club‚ we tried to do things professionally.”

It is reported that Tshabalala would like to make a profit from the sale of the club as he bought it for around R50-60 million.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.