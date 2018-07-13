 
PSL News 13.7.2018 12:38 pm

City dismiss Lakay’s Sundowns move reports  

John Comitis, Chairman of Cape Town City FC (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Cape Town City boss John Comitis has dismissed media reports that suggested that Lye Lakay has signed for Mamelodi Sundowns.

This comes after reports that the winger had completed a move to Sundowns. Comitis, however, insists that no deal has not been completed yet.

“I have not sold any player yet, it’s the reporters that jump the gun saying he has signed,” Comitis told Phakaaathi.

Comitis confirmed meeting with Sundowns to discuss an offer for Lakay.

“I am talking to Sundowns, that part is true, but Wits have also contacted me. I am on my way back to Cape Town right now, I was in Joburg to meet Sundowns and talk about this.

“I am going back to Cape Town then will see what he decided over the weekend as to what will happen. But for now he hasn’t signed and we will talk over the weekend.”

