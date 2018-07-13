 
PSL News 13.7.2018 12:35 pm

Chiefs keen on former Zimbabwe coach – reports

Phakaaathi Reporter
Norman Mapeza (R) arrives for the African Nations Cup Qualifying match between Zimbabwe and Liberia played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. EPA/AARON UFUMELI

Reports coming out of Zimbabwe suggest Kaizer Chiefs have shortlisted FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza for the head coach vacancy.

According to the Daily News, Chiefs have enquired about Mapeza’s availability, but were turned down by the reigning Zimbabwean champions.

“FC Platinum are aware that there is interest from South African clubs, but are not yet ready to release the coach since he has a running contract,” a source told the Daily News.

“Kaizer Chiefs were really interested and made some enquiries, but were turned away. In fact it is not Chiefs alone; there were a number of other South African clubs that also showed some interest, but nothing materialised,” added the informer.

Chiefs are without a full-time coach following Steve Komphela’s resignation in April after their 2-0 loss to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semifinal.

Patrick Mabedi has been tasked with overseeing Chiefs’ preseason preparations.

Amakhosi are set to participate in the Maize Cup in North West this Saturday.

They play ABC Motsepe side Buya Msuthu in the first semifinal, with Chippa United taking on Free State Stars later in the day.

