 
menu
PSL News 13.7.2018 09:43 am

REVEALED: Why Chiefs let go of Hutting

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Kaizer Chiefs technical advisor Robertus ‘Rob’ Hutting and Amkhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung.

Former Kaizer Chiefs technical advisor Robertus ‘Rob’ Hutting and Amkhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung.

Kaizer Chiefs have quietly parted ways with technical director Rob Hutting whose contract has not been renewed, and Amakhosi manager Bobby Motaung confirmed the decision to Phakaaathi last Friday night.

“Rob Hutting’s contract has expired and he has gone home,” said Motaung.

READ: Chiefs part ways with technical director

He could not give further details about why he was let go after just five months. But Phakaaathi has since established that Hutting failed to impress at the club in the time he was there, which is why he was not installed as a caretaker coach when Steve Komphela resigned last season.

“He didn’t have any ideas on how to take the team forward and it was clear he was going to be released. Even if his contract had not ended he would have been fired,” said a source.

Another claimed that Hutting was brought in just to scare Komphela but it didn’t work as the former mentor proved too mentally strong to be intimidated.

ALSO READ: Mahlasela set to make Chiefs debut in Maize Cup?

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.