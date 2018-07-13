REVEALED: Why Chiefs let go of Hutting

“Rob Hutting’s contract has expired and he has gone home,” said Motaung.

He could not give further details about why he was let go after just five months. But Phakaaathi has since established that Hutting failed to impress at the club in the time he was there, which is why he was not installed as a caretaker coach when Steve Komphela resigned last season.

“He didn’t have any ideas on how to take the team forward and it was clear he was going to be released. Even if his contract had not ended he would have been fired,” said a source.

Another claimed that Hutting was brought in just to scare Komphela but it didn’t work as the former mentor proved too mentally strong to be intimidated.

