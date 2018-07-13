 
PSL News 13.7.2018 09:29 am

Wits join race for City winger’s signature

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 12: Lyle Lakay of Cape Town City during the MTN 8 Quarter Final between Cape Town City FC and Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City boss John Comitis has confirmed that Bidvest Wits are interested in signing Lyle Lakay.

Phakaaathi earlier reported that Mamelodi Sundowns’ interest in the player.

Lakay joined City at the start of last season from Bloemfontein Celtic.

“There has been contact from both those teams and for us now it is about sitting down and thinking about the way forward because Lakay is a very important player for us‚” Comitis told TimesLive.

“We are not against him moving on‚ but we would need to ensure that we have a player lined up who can replace him in our squad first,” Comitis explained.

“That is what we need to consider now and for the moment we do not have that. Nothing is finalised,” he added.

