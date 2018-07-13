Wits join race for City winger’s signature

Phakaaathi earlier reported that Mamelodi Sundowns’ interest in the player.

Lakay joined City at the start of last season from Bloemfontein Celtic.

“There has been contact from both those teams and for us now it is about sitting down and thinking about the way forward because Lakay is a very important player for us‚” Comitis told TimesLive.

“We are not against him moving on‚ but we would need to ensure that we have a player lined up who can replace him in our squad first,” Comitis explained.

“That is what we need to consider now and for the moment we do not have that. Nothing is finalised,” he added.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.