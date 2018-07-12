PSL confirms decision to appeal Ndoro ruling

In a statement, the League also confirmed that the 2018/19 season would start on August 4 as scheduled.

The PSL statement:

The National Soccer League (NSL) Board of Governors met in Sandton, Johannesburg today for an extraordinary meeting.

Amongst some of the issues discussed was the matter concerning Ajax Cape Town / Tendai Ndoro and the impact, if any start of the 2018/19 season.

The PSL Executive Committee explained the reasoning behind the decision to seek leave to appeal against the decision of Judge Denise Fisher which was handed down on 02 July 2018. The report was accepted.

On the question of the start of the 2018/19 season, it was unanimously resolved by the Board of Governors that the Absa Premiership and all competitions would start on scheduled time: 04 August 2018.

Should the proceedings in the matter require a further determination from the Board of Governors that will be dealt with at the appropriate time.

