 
menu
PSL News 12.7.2018 04:47 pm

PSL confirms decision to appeal Ndoro ruling

Phakaaathi Reporter
PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza during the PSL Board of Governors at Sandton Convention Centre (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza during the PSL Board of Governors at Sandton Convention Centre (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Thursday announced its decision to appeal the ruling by Judge Denise Fisher to reinstate Ajax Cape Town back into the Absa Premiership.

In a statement, the League also confirmed that the 2018/19 season would start on August 4 as scheduled.

The PSL statement:

The National Soccer League (NSL) Board of Governors met in Sandton, Johannesburg today for an extraordinary meeting.

Amongst some of the issues discussed was the matter concerning Ajax Cape Town / Tendai Ndoro and the impact, if any start of the 2018/19 season.

The PSL Executive Committee explained the reasoning behind the decision to seek leave to appeal against the decision of Judge Denise Fisher which was handed down on 02 July 2018. The report was accepted.

On the question of the start of the 2018/19 season, it was unanimously resolved by the Board of Governors that the Absa Premiership and all competitions would start on scheduled time: 04 August 2018.

Should the proceedings in the matter require a further determination from the Board of Governors that will be dealt with at the appropriate time.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.