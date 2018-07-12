 
PSL News 12.7.2018 03:37 pm

Pietersen fails to impress at Highlands Park

Phakaaathi Reporter
Roscoe Pietersen (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Phakaaathi has learnt that Highlands Park have decided against signing Roscoe Pietersen after the defender failed to impress the club’s technical team.

The 29-year-old defender was trying his luck at the Lions of the North after parting ways with Ajax Cape Town at the end of last season.

“Roscoe won’t be joining Highlands. He failed to impress Owen and his technical team, and they don’t believe that he will offer any value to the team,” said a source close to Highlands.

Pietersen made 20 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season, making one assist in the process.

