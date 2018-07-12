Mahlasela set to make Chiefs debut in Maize Cup?

Chiefs will take part in the Maize Cup along with Free State Stars Chippa United and ABC Motsepe League side Buya Musuthu at James Motlatsi Stadium on Saturday.

“I am looking forward to the Maize Cup,” Mahlasela told the club’s website.

“I will be ready and give it my best, if I am given an opportunity to play in our game against Buya Msuthu,” added the Sebokeng-born player.

Mahlasela sustained an injury shortly after joining Chiefs from Bloemfontein Celtic in January that kept him out of action for the remainder of the season.

“It was difficult. I wanted to show everybody what I could do. Instead, I was out for the rest of the season,” reflected the midfielder.

“It was hard, but everybody stood behind me, including our supporters whose backing was such a moral boost. It’s now up to me to repay all those people with my performances on the field,” he added.

“It’s great to be back in full training with the guys,” the 27-year-old continued.

“I want to repay the Kaizer Chiefs supporters and the club’s management for all the support they have given me over the last few months,” concluded the skillful player.

