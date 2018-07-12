 
menu
PSL News 12.7.2018 01:26 pm

Mahlasela set to make Chiefs debut in Maize Cup?

Kabelo Mahlasela of Kaizer Chiefs during training. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Kabelo Mahlasela of Kaizer Chiefs during training. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs’ pacey midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela is excited by the prospect of playing his first game in Amakhosi colours at the weekend.

Chiefs will take part in the Maize Cup along with Free State Stars Chippa United and ABC Motsepe League side Buya Musuthu at James Motlatsi Stadium on Saturday.

“I am looking forward to the Maize Cup,” Mahlasela told the club’s website.

“I will be ready and give it my best, if I am given an opportunity to play in our game against Buya Msuthu,” added the Sebokeng-born player.

Mahlasela sustained an injury shortly after joining Chiefs from Bloemfontein Celtic in January that kept him out of action for the remainder of the season.

“It was difficult. I wanted to show everybody what I could do. Instead, I was out for the rest of the season,” reflected the midfielder.

“It was hard, but everybody stood behind me, including our supporters whose backing was such a moral boost. It’s now up to me to repay all those people with my performances on the field,” he added.

“It’s great to be back in full training with the guys,” the 27-year-old continued.

“I want to repay the Kaizer Chiefs supporters and the club’s management for all the support they have given me over the last few months,” concluded the skillful player.

ALSO READ: Sundowns to loan out Ngele?

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Dax set to join Chiefs this week? 23.7.2018
Chiefs fans want Ndoro at Amakhosi 23.7.2018
Sundowns win Shell Helix Ultra Cup 21.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.