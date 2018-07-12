I did not get a fair chance at Chiefs – Zulu

Zulu, who signed for the Limpopo based outfit last week, joined Chippa in January 2015, but failed to live up to expectations and was subsequently released at the end on the 2016/17 season.

“I have been unfortunate with injuries. But now I feel stronger and ready to deliver for Baroka,” Zulu was quoted by SowetanLive.

“Only injuries can spoil this move but I am hopeful I will have a successful season. I want to regain my old form. I want to score goals for Baroka,” he continued.

“If I can stay injury-free, I can guarantee you I will enjoy my time at Baroka. I am 32 years old and I cannot afford any setbacks in my career,” Zulu explained.

“Things did not go as I would have wished at Chiefs. I was psychologically hurt. The first season went well but all the problems started when I got injured, I was out for three months,” he said.

“I do not have grudges against Chiefs but I think I did not get a fair chance to showcase what I am made of. It was a proud moment to wear [the] Chiefs jersey,” he concluded.

