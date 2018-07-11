 
PSL News 11.7.2018

Sundowns to loan out Ngele?

Mogakolodi of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Mogakolodi Ngele could be loaned out by the club next season.

Ngele was loaned to SuperSport United in the second half of last season, but has since returned to the mother club.

Coach Pitso Mosimane could allow the speedy midfielder to join another team on loan.

“He is struggling to fit in,” Mosimane told reporters.

“We have to do what we have to do, and I think we will probably have to give him a chance to play somewhere [else],” he admitted.

“But he must want to play also, he must fight. We can help him, but he must also help himself,” he continued.

“It goes both ways, he must show he wants to play, everybody has to improve,” he added.

“He is up against very good players on the wings, he is up against Gaston Sirino, Themba Zwane, Toni Silva, and as a No 10 he is up against the likes of Sibusiso Vilakazi,” the 53-year-old tactician explained.

“We must also understand that it was a little bit difficult for him because Khama Billiat was there, Percy Tau was there, so it was not easy to find those places when those two guys were there and we have to be honest,” he concluded.

