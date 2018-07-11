Former Chiefs midfielder completes Maritzburg move

Buchanan has agreed to a three-year deal with the Team of Choice after training with the team for a month.

“It’s a new start for me, and I am excited to be here,” Buchanan told the club’s website.

“It’s a good team, a good coach, good supporters and structures, and a good style of play.

“Coach Fadlu is one of the main reasons I have joined the club. The way his team plays, the style of coaching, the fact that he knows what I can do and where he can improve me, so I am very excited about that.”

