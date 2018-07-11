 
menu
PSL News 11.7.2018 02:45 pm

Former Chiefs midfielder completes Maritzburg move

Keagan Buchanan of Kaizer Chiefs (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Keagan Buchanan of Kaizer Chiefs (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Maritzburg United have announced the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Buchanan.

Buchanan has agreed to a three-year deal with the Team of Choice after training with the team for a month.

“It’s a new start for me, and I am excited to be here,” Buchanan told the club’s website.

“It’s a good team, a good coach, good supporters and structures, and a good style of play.

“Coach Fadlu is one of the main reasons I have joined the club. The way his team plays, the style of coaching, the fact that he knows what I can do and where he can improve me, so I am very excited about that.”

ALSO READ: Football agent agrees to pay fine for price fixing

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Dax set to join Chiefs this week? 23.7.2018
Chiefs fans want Ndoro at Amakhosi 23.7.2018
Sundowns win Shell Helix Ultra Cup 21.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.