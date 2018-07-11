 
PSL News 11.7.2018 01:57 pm

Former Bafana midfielder to coach NFD side  

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Kagisho Dikgacoi is set to be unveiled as the new assistant coach at Royal Eagles.

Dikgacoi left Golden Arrows in 2017, and had been without a club for one season.

The former Crystal Palace man has hung up his boots and decided to take up coaching at the National First Division side.

“He has agreed to join Eagles as their assistant coach,” a source told Phakaaathi.

“He will be unveiled as the club’s new assistant coach in the coming weeks.

“Kagisho wants to start a new chapter in his career, and has decided to take up coaching.”

