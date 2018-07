Hambira says he is looking forward to proving his worth at Bakgaga.

“I am very happy that I finally got a professional contract. I will work hard to prove my worth in the team,” Hambira told the media in Namibia.

The 28-year-old defender will join fellow countryman Ananias Gebhardt at the Limpopo outfit.

