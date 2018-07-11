Football agent agrees to pay fine for price fixing

QTS is owned by Tim Sukazi who represents a number of football players in the Absa Premiership.

The sports agency agreed to a settlement with the Competition Commission to pay a fine of R114 000 for fixing commission fees.

“It’s encouraging that someone owns up and undertakes to assist the investigation and prosecution, not waste our time and valuable resources. In turn, QTS has been able to negotiate a palatable settlement that takes into account the fact that they have shown remorse and regret their unlawful actions,” Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele was quoted by Sowetan.

QTS which is a member of South African Football Intermediaries Association (Safia) pleaded guilty and agreed to pay R114 168,84.

“Safia and its members agreed to charge soccer players and coaches a standard 10% commission fee when negotiating transfer fees and contracts on their behalf.

“They charge football players a standard 20% commission fee when negotiating commercial contracts; and they use Safia as a platform for collusion.”

