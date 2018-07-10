 
PSL News 10.7.2018 04:04 pm

Ajax looking to buy Celtic’s status – report

Yannick Zakri and team mates of Ajax Cape Town celebrate after scoring a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Ajax Cape Town and Bidvest Wits at Athlone Stadium on April 11, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Yannick Zakri and team mates of Ajax Cape Town celebrate after scoring a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Ajax Cape Town and Bidvest Wits at Athlone Stadium on April 11, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Ajax Cape Town are reportedly looking to buy their way back into the Absa Premiership.

According to the Sowetan,  if the deal goes through Siwelele could be playing in the National First Division, while the Urban Warriors take their spot in the top flight.

“It is true that Ajax bosses have been in contact with Bra Max (Tshabalala) in Bloemfontein with this offer of swapping their PSL statuses‚” an insider told The Sowetan.

“Obviously they are not sure whether they will ultimately win their case (the long-running Ndoro eligibility saga) through the courts or at Fifa and stay in the PSL.

“So they have devised a Plan B that could see a swap of the two clubs’ statuses.”

“From my understanding of things‚ Ajax only wants the status of Celtic and this means the players will be left in limbo.

“I am not sure how far they have gone with the negotiations but this may prove to be a problem if any deal is agreed between the two sides‚” the informant in Cape Town said.

