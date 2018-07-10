 
menu
PSL News 10.7.2018 03:06 pm

Chiefs fans complain about the price of club jerseys

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 21: Fans celebrates during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 21: Fans celebrates during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs fans are complaining about the increase of the prices of the club’s jerseys over the years.

One fan is unhappy with the pricing of the jersey as they feel Chiefs don’t know about the income bracket that their supporters are in.

Another fan felt that Amakhosi care more about making profit they get from selling their jerseys instead of making them affordable for fans.

 

 

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Dax set to join Chiefs this week? 23.7.2018
Chiefs fans want Ndoro at Amakhosi 23.7.2018
Sundowns win Shell Helix Ultra Cup 21.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.