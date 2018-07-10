Chiefs fans complain about the price of club jerseys

One fan is unhappy with the pricing of the jersey as they feel Chiefs don’t know about the income bracket that their supporters are in.

Another fan felt that Amakhosi care more about making profit they get from selling their jerseys instead of making them affordable for fans.

Kaizer Chiefs jersey was R500 6 years ago now its R900. Do these people know how many blue collar workers support Amakhosi? — Tumi (@Tumzaza3) 10 July 2018

The only way to drive the price down is if Kaizer Chiefs subsidise a portion of the price. For example, if you buy the jersey on their online store.

But then that causes market issues and mainstream retailers are not going to like that. — mighty healthy (@YXNDI) 10 July 2018

Fam, I’ve been asking myself the same question. — Tay (@TayIam_) 10 July 2018

